Halloween Scavenger Hunt at the Ten Broeck Mansion

Celebrate Halloween and the fall season in the Ten Broeck Mansion gardens. Join us for a scavenger hunt and learn more about the trees on the Ten Broeck Mansion grounds. Free school supply giveaway plus story time with CapREP presenters. For extra festive fun, come decked out in your Halloween costume - beautiful photo ops available!

2 levels of activities: for ages 3-7 and ages 8-14. Prizes include free art and school supplies, candy, snacks, and free take-home art discovery kits.Take festive fall photos in the Ten Broeck Mansion gardens

Plus, can you ace our leaf identification game?

We will also be treated to story time by Barbara N. Howard and Hayes Fields. This special story telling program is in partnership with the Capital Repertory Theater and the Albany District (NY) Chapter of The Links.