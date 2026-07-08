Guided Tree Identification Hike with Ranger Aidan
Guided Tree Identification Hike with Ranger Aidan
Join Ranger Aidan for a guided hike to learn about the art of tree identification and hit the trails to do some identifying of your own!
Suggested donation of $5; Members and children under 12 are free. Registration is required; event capped at 15 people.
Huyck Preserve's Eldridge Research Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Huyck Preserve and Biological Research Station
518-797-3440
info@huyckpreserve.org
Huyck Preserve's Eldridge Research Center
284 Pond Hill RoadRensselaerville, New York 12147
5187973440
info@huyckpreserve.org