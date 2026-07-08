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Guided Tree Identification Hike with Ranger Aidan

Guided Tree Identification Hike with Ranger Aidan

Join Ranger Aidan for a guided hike to learn about the art of tree identification and hit the trails to do some identifying of your own!

Suggested donation of $5; Members and children under 12 are free. ​Registration is required; event capped at 15 people.

Huyck Preserve's Eldridge Research Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Huyck Preserve and Biological Research Station
518-797-3440
info@huyckpreserve.org
https://www.huyckpreserve.org/
Huyck Preserve's Eldridge Research Center
284 Pond Hill Road
Rensselaerville, New York 12147
5187973440
info@huyckpreserve.org
https://www.huyckpreserve.org/