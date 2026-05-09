© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.

Growing Up Jewish in Axis Hungary

Growing Up Jewish in Axis Hungary

HYBRID. Paul Auer, who was a Jewish boy growing up in a comfortable household, had to survive a childhood in Axis Hungary. Jewish children could not go to school. Jews lost jobs. He finally found refuge in a Catholic school. He will talk about Budapest and his adventures on the way to a life in America at the Hudson Valley Humanists program. For a link, email auer732@gmail.com .

New Paltz Community Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Hudson Valley Humanists
auer732@gmail.com
hudsonvalleyhumanists.org
New Paltz Community Center
2 Veterans Way
New Paltz, New York 12561