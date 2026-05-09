Growing Up Jewish in Axis Hungary
Growing Up Jewish in Axis Hungary
HYBRID. Paul Auer, who was a Jewish boy growing up in a comfortable household, had to survive a childhood in Axis Hungary. Jewish children could not go to school. Jews lost jobs. He finally found refuge in a Catholic school. He will talk about Budapest and his adventures on the way to a life in America at the Hudson Valley Humanists program. For a link, email auer732@gmail.com .
New Paltz Community Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
Hudson Valley Humanists
auer732@gmail.com
New Paltz Community Center
2 Veterans WayNew Paltz, New York 12561