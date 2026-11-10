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Grand Kyiv Ballet: The Nutcracker – Symphony of Lights

Grand Kyiv Ballet: The Nutcracker – Symphony of Lights

Ukraine's Grand Kyiv Ballet brings a magical new vision of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker to The Egg – Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre in Albany on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM. Clara's Christmas Eve adventure is told through world-class classical ballet, bold lighting design and illuminated costumes created in Ukraine, with light woven into the choreography so each scene feels like a living winter fairytale. Founded in 2014 by Oleksandr Stoianov, former premier dancer of the National Opera of Ukraine, Grand Kyiv Ballet has toured the USA, Canada, Europe and Scandinavia. Suitable for all ages. Tickets: https://www.tixr.com/groups/theegg/events/grand-kyiv-ballet-the-nutcracker--209015

The Egg – Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre
See ticketing website
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Kyiv Ballet
https://www.grandkyivballet.com.ua/en/

Artist Group Info

Grand Kyiv Ballet
info@grandkyivballet.com.ua
https://artisticspaceproductions.us
The Egg – Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre
Empire State Plaza
Albany, New York 12242