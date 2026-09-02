As summer begins to wind down, the community is invited to enjoy an afternoon outdoors at Goodbye Summer: Polish Style, taking place from noon to 5 pm on Saturday, September 12 at Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, 250 Old Maxwell Road, Latham.

This casual, family-friendly event features hot, ready-to-enjoy Polish food, frozen Polish specialty food items, local craft vendors, and a welcoming atmosphere for all ages.

Guests can stay and dine outside under a tent, choosing from a menu of traditional favorites including Polish platters, pierogi, kielbasa, gołąbki, and signature sandwiches. Beer, wine, and soft drinks will also be available.

Those who pre-order frozen items by September 10 will automatically be entered into the event’s Lucky Cart Contest, where ten winners will be selected to receive their entire pre-order free.

Attendees can enter to win two round-trip tickets for a NYC shopping trip this fall, with a choice of six dates. The tickets have been generously donated by Brown Coach.

For more information and to place a pre-order, visit bvmc.org/foodsale.