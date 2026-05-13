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Golden Age - MIFA Victory Players in concert

Golden Age - MIFA Victory Players in concert

A New Era of Sound: "Golden Age" in Holyoke
MIFA Victory Theatre proudly presents the Victory Players in Golden Age, a bold new concert series celebrating cutting-edge contemporary music in the United States. Join us on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 7 PM at Holyoke’s De La Luz Soundstage for an evening of world premieres and innovative soundscapes.

This series features new music from five of today’s most visionary composers:
Felipe Salles
Emily Koh
David Ibbett
Charles Shadle
Kiegan Ryan

Building on a long-standing commitment to championing diverse voices from across the Americas, the project commissions and presents works that reflect the sound of our time.
The performances are brought to life by the 2026 Victory Players ensemble:
Nathan Ben-Yehuda (Piano)
Linda Hwang (Cello)
Giovanni A. Pérez (Flute)
Robert Rocheteau (Percussion)
Eric Schultz (Clarinet)
Samuel Vargas (Violin)
With Tianhui Ng, Music Director

This performance is held in collaboration with De La Luz Soundstage, an intimate cabaret space in the heart of Holyoke. A project of Lighthouse Holyoke, the venue offers a full bar and food service, ensuring a vibrant and exciting atmosphere for this downtown event.

De la Luz Soundstage
25.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

MIFA Victory Theatre
413-540-0200
info@mifafestival.org
https://www.mifafestival.org/

Artist Group Info

Victory Players
victoryplayersusa@gmail.com
https://www.victoryplayers.org/
De la Luz Soundstage
114 Race Street
Holyoke, Massachusetts 01040
https://delaluz.org/