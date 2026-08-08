Gocha Abuladze, baritone & Ana Glig, piano

The Friends of Music of Stamford, NY 40th Anniversary Season continues on Sunday, August 16, with a 3PM concert by baritone Gocha Abuladze and pianist Ana Glig, performing a curated Georgian musical heritage program.

This event is generously hosted by the First Presbyterian Church at 96 Main Street, Stamford, NY. Admission is by donation at the door; the suggested donation is $15 per person, $10 for seniors & students. There is no charge for those under age 13. Cash or check only; no reservations or advance sales. Visit https://friendsmusic.org for more information about this concert and the rest of the Friends of Music 2026 season.

Georgian opera singer Gocha Abuladze was born in Kutaisi, Georgia and studied vocal technique in in Italy with world-renowned masters, including Montserrat Caballé, William Matteuzzi, Lella Cuberli, Vazha Chachava, and Nodar Andguladze. Abuladze is the winner of more than ten international competitions, including the prestigious “Magda Olivero” Competition in Milan. His successful European career has included 27 leading roles in performances at Arena di Verona, Teatro Regio di Parma, Teatro Giuseppe Verdi in Busseto, Teatro Lirico di Cagliari, Grange Park Opera in London, Opéra Orchestre National Montpellier, Teatro Filarmonico di Verona, and many other opera houses.

Ana Glig is an award-winning Georgian-American pianist who has performed in solo and chamber settings in the United States and Europe. As an orchestra soloist, Glig has performed with Cape Symphony and Cape Cod Chamber Orchestras, as well as orchestras from Georgia (her motherland) and Israel (Rishon LeZion, Sde Boker).

