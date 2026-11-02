From Yiddish Opera to Language Activism in Israel: A Conversation with Daniel Galay

Composer and Yiddish Activist Daniel Galay will begin by screening a clip from his opera Chaim ben Chaya, based on an little-known story by S. An-sky. Moving beyond his own work, Galay will discuss the spirited movements for Yiddish in Israel, highlighting the fresh, young voices who are fighting for a Yiddish future through their own creative acts.

Daniel Galay is a Yiddish activist in Israel, who combines musical composition, performance, and creative writing with language advocacy. For twenty-five years, he has served as the head of the Union for Yiddish Writers and Journalists in Israel, Leyvik House. Galay has published numerous books and composed thousands of musical pieces. He was one of the key visionaries behind the National Authority for Yiddish Culture Law, which revitalized Yiddish culture in Israel.

https://www.yiddishbookcenter.org/events/upcoming-public-programs/yiddish-opera-language-activism-israel-conversation-daniel-galay?utm_source=calendar&utm_medium=wamc&utm_campaign=DanielGalay