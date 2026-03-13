Friends of the Rosendale Library Garden Tour
Friends of the Rosendale Library Garden Tour
Enjoy the gorgeous and creative gardens of Rosendale's private residences, as well as a plant sale and bake sale, all to benefit the Friends of the Rosendale Library! Tour begins at the library and is rain or shine. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the link below!
Rosendale Library
$30 advance, $35 door
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Rosendale Library
info@friendsofrl.org
Rosendale Library
264 Main StreetRosendale, New York 12472
info@friendsofrl.org