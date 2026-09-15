Free Workshop: LICHEN LIFE

Join us to learn about the fascinating world of lichen—mushrooms' mysterious couisin!

Lichens are everywhere, covering 8% of the earth’s terrestrial surface with over. 20,000 distinct species. Lichens are complex organisms that may contain fungus, algae, cyanobacteria and more, living in symbiosis.

In this introductory workshop, learn what lichens are, how fungi and algae work together, and why they matter to the ecosystem. Participants will practice recognizing the three main lichen growth forms and examine different samples of lichens with a hand lens to see intricate structures up close and learn about basic lichen reproduction. We will practice photographing lichens and use iNaturalist to record our observation of lichens and other species at Montgomery Place.

This special workshop is part of the John Cage Mycological Foray Weekend. Please join us for all of the events!

Zan Tomko, a retired graphic design instructor, is busy communicating nature through her work as a Minnesota Master Natural Volunteer Instructor. With an undergraduate degree in Art Education and graduate degree in Photography, she uses poetry, art, science and photography to report on the natural world. Zan writes a nature blog for Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and is co-founder of the Minnesota Master Naturalist’s Lichen Map Project on iNaturalist.