Free Trunk or Treat at First Baptist Church of Johnstown

First Baptist Church of Johnstown invites the whole community to a free Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 30, from 6 to 8 PM at 325 S. Comrie Ave., Johnstown. Kids are welcome to come in costume, and every family is welcome. Come meet your neighbors and enjoy a fun fall evening. Questions: office@jfb.church or (518) 762-3902. Details: https://jfb.church/trunk-or-treat