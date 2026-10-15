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Free Trunk or Treat at First Baptist Church of Johnstown

Free Trunk or Treat at First Baptist Church of Johnstown

First Baptist Church of Johnstown invites the whole community to a free Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 30, from 6 to 8 PM at 325 S. Comrie Ave., Johnstown. Kids are welcome to come in costume, and every family is welcome. Come meet your neighbors and enjoy a fun fall evening. Questions: office@jfb.church or (518) 762-3902. Details: https://jfb.church/trunk-or-treat

First Baptist Church of Johnstown
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

First Baptist Church of Johnstown
(518) 762-3902
office@jfb.church
https://jfb.church
First Baptist Church of Johnstown
325 S Comrie Ave
Johnstown, New York 12095
(518) 762-3902
office@jfb.church
https://jfb.church