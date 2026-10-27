Free Session with the Berkshire Humane Society hosted by the West Stockbridge Dog Park

Have you ever wondered why your pet behaves a certain way with other dogs?

The West Stockbridge Dog Park Committee is hosting an information session with the Berkshire Humane Society on Sunday, 15 November, from 4:00 to 5:00 in the Community Room of the Town Offices to help answer these questions and more.

Certified Canine Behavior Consultant Drake Azevedo will explain how our pets communicate and play with each other and how you can affect their behavior. He will share lessons on park etiquette, including how to enter the park, supervise play, and know when to leave. He will share videos illustrating dog body language, good play and danger signs, as well as instructions for defusing rough or dangerous play. We want both you and your pooch to feel comfortable and enjoy our beautiful park.

We love our dog friends, but please leave them home for this session. We will have some cute stuffed toys so everyone can try the techniques.

The event is free, but please consider bringing pet food donations. The Berkshire Humane Society’s Pet Food Bank helps many owners in our community who are experiencing financial difficulties keep their pets.

If you are interested in attending, please visit our website, www.friendsofwsdogpark.org.

