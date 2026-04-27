Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic
Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic
The Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is offering a free rabies vaccination clinic to Dutchess County residents for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Proof of residency is required. Cost for non-county residents will be $15. All dogs must be leashed; cats/ferrets must be in a carrier. Pre-register now at hvars.org. Please pre-register for each animal you bring.
Email hvarsclinic@gmail.com with any questions!
Third Evangelical Lutheran Church
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary
845-392-4849
hvarsclinic@gmail.com
Third Evangelical Lutheran Church
31 Livingston StreetRhinebeck, New York 12572
(845) 876-4471
tlcr@frontiernet.net