The Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is offering a free rabies vaccination clinic to Dutchess County residents for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Proof of residency is required. Cost for non-county residents will be $15. All dogs must be leashed; cats/ferrets must be in a carrier. Pre-register now at hvars.org. Please pre-register for each animal you bring.

Email hvarsclinic@gmail.com with any questions!