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Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic

Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic

The Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is offering a free rabies vaccination clinic to Dutchess County residents for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Proof of residency is required. Cost for non-county residents will be $15. All dogs must be leashed; cats/ferrets must be in a carrier. Pre-register now at hvars.org. Please pre-register for each animal you bring.

Email hvarsclinic@gmail.com with any questions!

Third Evangelical Lutheran Church
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary
845-392-4849
hvarsclinic@gmail.com
https://www.hvars.org
Third Evangelical Lutheran Church
31 Livingston Street
Rhinebeck, New York 12572
(845) 876-4471
tlcr@frontiernet.net
http://www.lutheranparishnortherndutchess.org/third-lutheran-church.html