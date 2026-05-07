Free Pet Care Clinic in North Adams, Thursday May 14th, 4:00 – 7:00 pm

As part of a $95,000 grant from the John T. and Jane A. Wiederhold Foundation, a supporting organization of the Northwest CT Community Foundation, Berkshire Humane Society will hold a free rabies vaccine and microchip clinic, including a pet food giveaway for dogs and cats on Thursday, May 14th, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Carr Hardware in North Adams at 179 State Road.

For the clinic, dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers. Pet owners are encouraged to bring previous proof of rabies vaccination, even if it has expired. For microchips, downloading a form at https://berkshirehumane.org/document/microchip-registration-form/ will expedite the process. Bags of dry cat and dog food from Berkshire Humane Society’s Pet Food Bank will also be available and three sophomores from Lenox Memorial High School will help with distribution as part of a civics project. The clinic and pet food giveaway are open to all; you need not live in North Adams.