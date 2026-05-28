FLAG DAY! FIREWORKS! FREAKS!

LIVE PERFORMANCE by RONNIE STONE

Darkwave DJ SET xMAdMx

SAT. JUNE 13 | 7 PM – 2 AM | $15 ADVANCE TICKETS

The evening kicks off at sundown with the best seat in town for Hudson’s spectacular fireworks display (one of the largest in the Hudson River Valley launched from Basilica parking lot!), and the freaky festivities take off from there.

Prepare for the annual Flag Day celebrations in Hudson, a David Lynch-Americana-Wet- Dream. Saturday June 13, Basilica Hudson hosts the after-dark (FREAK) FLAG DAY party as a ritual recognition of the beloved Flag Day tradition in Hudson, NY.