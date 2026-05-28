(FREAK) FLAG DAY
(FREAK) FLAG DAY
FLAG DAY! FIREWORKS! FREAKS!
LIVE PERFORMANCE by RONNIE STONE
Darkwave DJ SET xMAdMx
SAT. JUNE 13 | 7 PM – 2 AM | $15 ADVANCE TICKETS
The evening kicks off at sundown with the best seat in town for Hudson’s spectacular fireworks display (one of the largest in the Hudson River Valley launched from Basilica parking lot!), and the freaky festivities take off from there.
Prepare for the annual Flag Day celebrations in Hudson, a David Lynch-Americana-Wet- Dream. Saturday June 13, Basilica Hudson hosts the after-dark (FREAK) FLAG DAY party as a ritual recognition of the beloved Flag Day tradition in Hudson, NY.
Basilica Hudson
$15
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Basilica Hudson
info@basilicahudson.org
Basilica Hudson
110 South Front St.Hudson, New York 12534
info@basilicahudson.org