Fran Berman in conversation with Joe Donahue (NYS Writers Institute event)

Join the NYS Writers Institute us Tuesday, Sept. 22, for a conversation with Francine Berman and WAMC's Joe Donahue, discussing Berman's new book, Better Tech: Putting People First in Cyberspace.

Addressing the riskiest new technologies, the book provides an actionable playbook of responsible design, development, use, and regulatory strategies to protect and benefit humanity.

Jill Lepore said, “Thank goodness for this book... Better Tech is an essential, commonsense guide to making emerging technologies answerable to the public interest.”

Berman, a frequent guest on WAMC's Morning Roundtable, is a pioneer of digital data preservation and cyber-infrastructure. Her work has been celebrated by the Library of Congress. She currently serves as Director of Public Interest Technology at UMass Amherst and Faculty Associate at Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society.

Francine Berman

4:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 22

Conversation / Q&A with WAMC's Joe Donahue

University at Albany

Recital Hall, UAlbany Performing Arts Center

1400 Washington Avenue, Albany NY 12222

Free and open to the public

https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org/francineberman

Cosponsored by UAlbany's AI & Society College and Research Center, and the Honors College.

https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org/francineberman