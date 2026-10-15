Four Kings and a Queen - History Month Lecture

The Friends of Schoharie Crossing will have their monthly meeting starting at 6PM, followed by the presentation, "Four Kings & a Queen"

In 1710, four Mohawk and Mohican dignitaries travelled to London to meet with Queen Anne, a meeting that would eventually lead to the establishment of Fort Hunter. This program explores English-Native American alliances in early 18th century New York, and the motives behind their mutual cooperation.

This program will be presented by Loretta Tucker, Administrative Assistant & Interpreter at Schoharie Crossing Historic Site. She was previously a Historic Interpreter at Crailo State Historic Site. She received her BA in Anthropology from SUNY Geneseo and attended graduate classes in Anthropology at the University at Albany.

This program will be held inside the Enders House, adjacent to the Visitor Center on Schoharie Street in Fort Hunter. Free, open to the public, refreshments will be provided.