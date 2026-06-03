Founders Live New York City
Founders Live New York City
Founders Live NYC is part of a global pitch competition, happy hour, and networking event focused on early-stage startups and taking place in more than 150 cities around the world. During the event, 5 founders get 99 seconds each to pitch their startup, followed by 4 minutes of audience Q&A. Audience votes decide the winner, with winners automatically advancing to the next round and receiving various prizes.
The Yard: Herald Square Coworking Office Space Manhattan
free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Founders Live New York City
(206) 619-3632
nyc@founderslive.com
Artist Group Info
Rion Haber
nyc@founderslive.com
The Yard: Herald Square Coworking Office Space Manhattan
106 W 32nd Street, New York, NY 10001new york, New York 10001
(206) 619-3632
nyc@founderslive.com