Forever Simon & Garfunkel: Holiday Harmonies

Celebrating the best-selling duo in rock'n'roll history. With humor, soaring energy, charm, and laser-precise harmony, award-winning singer-songwriters Sean Altman (Rockapella) and Jack Skuller (Songwriters Hall of Fame Buddy Holly Prize) lead a concert journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel's teenage roots, their early success as a groovy folk act, their global dominance as hit-makers, and some of Paul Simon's solo career. Holiday Harmonies features all of Paul & Art's beloved hits, from The Sound of Silence and Mrs. Robinson to Bridge Over Troubled Water and The Boxer, PLUS numerous holiday gems sung in classic two-part harmony.