Forever Simon & Garfunkel: Holiday Harmonies
Forever Simon & Garfunkel: Holiday Harmonies
Celebrating the best-selling duo in rock'n'roll history. With humor, soaring energy, charm, and laser-precise harmony, award-winning singer-songwriters Sean Altman (Rockapella) and Jack Skuller (Songwriters Hall of Fame Buddy Holly Prize) lead a concert journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel's teenage roots, their early success as a groovy folk act, their global dominance as hit-makers, and some of Paul Simon's solo career. Holiday Harmonies features all of Paul & Art's beloved hits, from The Sound of Silence and Mrs. Robinson to Bridge Over Troubled Water and The Boxer, PLUS numerous holiday gems sung in classic two-part harmony.
Next Stage Arts
$22–$26
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Next Stage Arts Project
802-387-0102
info@nextstagearts.org
Artist Group Info
Forever Simon & Garfunkel (Sean Altman & Jack Skuller)
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball HillPutney, Vermont 05346
802-451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org