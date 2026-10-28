Join the Housatonic Valley Association this Halloween for a scenic hike with a spooky twist! We'll explore the wooded Tahmore Preserve and Paugussett Trails, climb to a rocky overlook with beautiful views of the Housatonic River, and venture toward Indian Well Falls—a picturesque waterfall at the center of local legends and ghost stories. Along the way, we'll uncover the area's natural history and discover some of the fascinating, and sometimes eerie, secrets of the autumn forest.

Participants will meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, at the trailhead. This approximately 2.5-mile hike includes steep inclines, rocky and uneven terrain, and a stream crossing. Registration is limited, so please reserve your spot today at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/forests-in-transition-along-the-housatonic-a-halloween-hike-tickets-2003680254579?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=true.

After the hike, join HVA for the opening reception of our "Bridges Across the Housatonic" gallery exhibit at 1 p.m. at the Kellogg Environmental Center in Derby! Originally created in celebration of America’s 200th Birthday, this gallery will showcase original Woldemar Neufeld watercolor and ink paintings, featuring bridges along the stretch of the Housatonic River from New Milford to Long Island Sound, 50 years after their completion.