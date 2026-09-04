Five Day Workshop - 3D Printmaking with Maxine Leu (NPS)

Five Day Class

Saturdays, November 7, 14, 21, 28 & December 5 (Make up Day: Dec 12th)

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Ages 16 and Up

Printmaking is all around us—everyday objects, dollar bills, packaging, books, posters, stamps, art, etc. Have you noticed they're also on 3D objects, how we move printing 2D image beyond the flat page? In this class, we will discover how to turn 2D images/ text into engaging 3D artworks. Through hands-on projects, you’ll experiment with materials, explore different shapes, and create your own prints using methods like transfer, stencils, templates, and assembly techniques.

All materials included. Open studio hours included.

Parking: Please park on either Iwo Jima Lane or Cedar Street. Parking that is located in front of the Neighborhood Print Studio are for residents living in the Pajama Factory.

-----------------------------------------

Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

-----------------------------------------

We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For 75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact chris@mkad.art