Five Day Class - Artist Books with Kaelin Martin (NPS)

Five Wednesdays

November 11, 18, 25, December 2, 9 (Snow Day: Dec 16th)

6:00 – 8:30 pm

Ages 16 and Up

Join Kaelin Martin as they guide you through multiple printmaking techniques such as monotype and silkscreen to create a unique artist book of your own. Martin will guide students on artist book structures such as creating windows, folding techniques, narrative placement, and sculptural elements. Martin will discuss one on one on the direction of students artist book and have the supportive community of their artist peers to work alongside.

All materials provided. This class invites intermediate levels and up students. Open studio hours included.

Parking: Please park on either Iwo Jima Lane or Cedar Street. Parking that is located in front of the Neighborhood Print Studio are for residents living in the Pajama Factory.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For 75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact chris@mkad.art