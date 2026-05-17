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FIRE OVER WATER readings with Len Jenkin

FIRE OVER WATER readings with Len Jenkin

LEN JENKIN is a novelist, a playwright, a screenwriter and a podcaster.

His novels include N JUDAH and NEW JERUSALEM.

His most recent play production, SHAKEY JAKE + ALICE, was in NYC this past year, produced by the Tent Theater Company. His current podcast at MOONGLOWTHEATRE.COM features his writing and his performances.

He’ll be reading from his JACK OF DIAMONDS SHOW podcast, along with some work for the stage. Len is also a painter, and you can see his “In The Still of the Night” at Jane St. Art in the surREAL exhibit.

Jane St. Art Center
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026

Event Supported By

Jane St. Art Center
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
janestreetartcenter.com

Artist Group Info

Len Jenkin
Jane St. Art Center
11 Jane Street, Suite A
Saugerties, New York 12477
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
janestreetartcenter.com