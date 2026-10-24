Figure Drawing Open Studio - Long Pose
Figure Drawing Open Studio - Long Pose
Long Pose - Life Drawing
Fri, 2-5pm 3 Session Class Block - Nov 13, Nov 20, Dec 4
About this event
FRIDAY Figure Drawing Long pose Open Studio Sessions for experienced adult artists with a live model in a supportive atmosphere. No instructor. Bring your own art supplies/drawing boards. There are a few easels, and we also have tables and chairs. There are one 3-hour pose. The model takes a short break every 20 minutes or so. Please arrive at least 10 minutes before class starts.
Drop-In also available for $25 paid at the door. First come - First serve. Registered artists get first choice of seating. Drop-ins will be let in after the core group arrives.
There are no refunds if you miss a class
Single classes are not transferable
Jane St. Art Center
$25-$60
Every week through Dec 04, 2026.
Friday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Jane St. Art Center
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
Jane St. Art Center
11 Jane Street, Suite ASaugerties, New York 12477
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com