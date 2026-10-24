Figure Drawing Open Studio - Long Pose

Long Pose - Life Drawing

Fri, 2-5pm 3 Session Class Block - Nov 13, Nov 20, Dec 4

About this event

FRIDAY Figure Drawing Long pose Open Studio Sessions for experienced adult artists with a live model in a supportive atmosphere. No instructor. Bring your own art supplies/drawing boards. There are a few easels, and we also have tables and chairs. There are one 3-hour pose. The model takes a short break every 20 minutes or so. Please arrive at least 10 minutes before class starts.

Drop-In also available for $25 paid at the door. First come - First serve. Registered artists get first choice of seating. Drop-ins will be let in after the core group arrives.

There are no refunds if you miss a class

Single classes are not transferable