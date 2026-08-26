Felted Seascapes: Paint with Wool

Escape the cold with this seascape wool painting!

Yes, you can make a landscape with wool. And yes, it’s ridiculously satisfying. In this beginner-friendly workshop, you’ll learn how to layer, blend, shape, and needle-felt wool fibers to create a 5″ x 7″ unframed seascape with sky, water, shoreline, and plenty of gorgeous texture. We’ll work from a simple guided design so you can focus on learning the technique, playing with color, and ending up with something you’ll actually want to take home. No drawing skills. No painting skills. No prior needle-felting experience required. You’ll leave with your own finished seascape and the basic skills to keep creating with wool at home. All tools and materials are included.