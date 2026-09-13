FEAST OF FRIENDS performs the music of THE DOORS LIVE aboard Dutch Apple Cruises

Tickets on Sale NOW!

If you were on our June cruise, you already know what an incredible night it was! And if you missed it, here's your chance to join us.

Feast of Friends returns to the Hudson River on Sunday, September 20 for another unforgettable evening celebrating the music of The Doors aboard the Dutch Apple Cruise in Albany, NY

Boards 330pm - Departs 4pm SHARP - Returns 7pm don't miss the boat!

Enjoy two live sets, beautiful river views, dancing, drinks, and an amazing crowd as we bring the music of Jim Morrison and The Doors to life.

Tickets are on sale now—and our June cruise sold out, so don't wait to grab your tickets today!

We'll see you on the river!

