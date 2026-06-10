Father's Day Brunch Cruise Aboard the Solaris
Father's Day Brunch Cruise Aboard the Solaris
Join the Hudson River Maritime Museum and Half Moon Cafe for Brunch Aboard Solaris!
Food and drink are included in the ticket price for this cruise.
Enjoy light, hand-held, brunch treats and scenic Hudson Valley views as you cruise along the water aboard Solaris, our quiet, 100% solar-powered vessel.
Brunch offerings are made fresh by local Half Moon Cafe, and include coffee, a variety of sweet and savory pastries, charcuterie style cheese, meat, and fruit spreads, and fresh baked mini baguettes.
What's included:
• Free general admission to the Hudson River Maritime Museum
• Boat ride aboard Solaris
• Brunch food and drink provided by Half Moon Cafe
Hudson River Maritime Museum
$33-$43
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Hudson River Maritime Museum
845-338-0071
info@hrmm.org
Hudson River Maritime Museum
50 Rondout LandingKIngston , New York 12401
845-338-0071
info@hrmm.org