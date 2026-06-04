Screening of the documentary Far Out: Life On & After the Commune, followed by a Q&A with director Charles Light, commune resident Verandah Porche, and composer/performer Patty Carpenter. The film traces the extraordinary fifty-year story of two New England communes founded in 1968 by members of Liberation News Service, chronicling their evolution from radical back-to-the-land experiment to influential center of activism, organic farming, and anti-nuclear organizing in rural Vermont and Western Massachusetts. Featuring intimate interviews and archival footage — including the story of activist Sam Lovejoy and collaborations with musicians including Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Graham Nash, and John Hall at the historic No Nukes concerts — Far Out is an inspiring exploration of activism, community, environmentalism, and the enduring search for alternative ways of living together.