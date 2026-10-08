Family Workshop: Día de los Muertos Skull Painting

All ages are invited to a joyful and reflective morning of artmaking in celebration of Día de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead—a time to honor those who came before us and to connect with the beauty of remembrance.

In this workshop, participants will paint vibrant ceramic sugar skulls inspired by traditional Mexican folk art and ancestral celebrations. No previous art experience is needed—just a willingness to play with color and creativity. Using simple techniques and a festive palette, each participant will create a one-of-a-kind decorative skull that reflects personal meaning and the spirit of the season. All materials and coffee will be provided.