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Family Sunday: Fragments of Nature

Family Sunday: Fragments of Nature

Explore the art of collage with found objects from nature!

Families with children of all ages are invited to participate in this studio workshop to play with materials. This is a drop-in activity, not a session-based workshop. The project is the same each Sunday throughout the month.

The Hyde Collection
Museum admission / free for members
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Hyde Collection
(518) 792-1761
adminassist@hydecollection.org
http://www.hydecollection.org/
The Hyde Collection
161 Warren Street
Glens Falls, New York 12801
(518) 792-1761
adminassist@hydecollection.org
http://www.hydecollection.org/