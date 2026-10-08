Family Sunday: Fragments of Nature
Family Sunday: Fragments of Nature
Explore the art of collage with found objects from nature!
Families with children of all ages are invited to participate in this studio workshop to play with materials. This is a drop-in activity, not a session-based workshop. The project is the same each Sunday throughout the month.
The Hyde Collection
Museum admission / free for members
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Hyde Collection
(518) 792-1761
adminassist@hydecollection.org
The Hyde Collection
161 Warren StreetGlens Falls, New York 12801
(518) 792-1761
adminassist@hydecollection.org