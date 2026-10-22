Family of New Paltz Turkey Trot – 5K Run & Walk

Run, Walk, Give Back, and Make a Difference This Thanksgiving!

Join us for the 23rd Annual Family of New Paltz 5K Turkey Trot, a Thanksgiving morning tradition bringing together runners, walkers, and families in support of Family of New Paltz's Food Pantry and Crisis Services.

Serving the community since 1975, Family of New Paltz provides essential services, including crisis intervention, food assistance, counseling, support groups, and shelter services for individuals and families in need.

REGISTRATION & INFORMATION

For current registration fees, event updates, and additional information, visit:

www.newpaltzturkeytrot.com

Questions? Call Ivan at Family of New Paltz at (845) 255-7957.

Start your Thanksgiving with purpose! Gather your family and friends, lace up your sneakers, and join us in supporting neighbors in need.

The Turkey Trot Committee

Family of New Paltz