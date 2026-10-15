We're so excited to invite you to our Family Harvest Festival at Camp Is-Sho-Da in East Greenbush, a festive evening packed with hands-on fun for kids of all ages. And here's the best part: this event is open to the public, so bring along cousins, classmates, and neighborhood friends. Kids don't have to be girls or Girl Scouts to join the fun—everyone is welcome!

What to expect:

🔮 Spooky Crafts

🧪 Science Experiments

🎪 Carnival-Style Games

🔥 Bonfire Celebration

👻 Haunted Hike

...and more!

This festival is low cost, high fun. Registration is just $10 per child, and that covers everything—no extra tickets or tokens needed once you're there. Adults attend completely free.

This is exactly the kind of joyful, welcoming experience we love creating together: a night where kids can explore, laugh, and make memories in a warm, community-centered space.

Registration closes Wednesday, October 21—don't wait to reserve your family's place!