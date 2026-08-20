Fall Gala: Seeding the Future will bring together supporters, community leaders, and friends of Shaker Heritage Society for cocktails, dinner, and a special program honoring longtime volunteer stewards Rebecca Langer and Bob Reilly for their enduring dedication to the historic farm and gardens.

Proceeds from the evening will support the preservation and future stewardship of the Shaker Heritage Society site and working landscape.

Thursday, September 24, 2026

VIP Reception | 5:30 PM

Cocktail Reception | 6:00 PM

Dinner & Program | 7:00 PM

Shaker Heritage Barn

25 Meeting House Road

Albany, New York

Semi-Formal Attire

Due to the intimate nature of the event, seating is limited and reservations will be accepted as space allows.

VIP Reception access is reserved for Harvest and Orchard Sponsors and Honorary Committee members. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please email director@shakerheritage.org or call 518-456-7890.

A vegetarian/vegan meal accommodation is available upon request.