Fall Cruises Aboard Solaris

Running through 10/31, Join us aboard Solaris this Fall with BRAND NEW offerings such as Tarot & Astrology readings, Twilight Cruises, Leaf Peeping Tours and Cider & Wine Tastings with Rose Hill Farm

Plus all of your favorites like River Gong, Rondout Lighthouse Tours and Historic Lecture Cruises!

As always, every Solaris tour ticket comes with free museum admission so you can make it a full day of learning and exploration