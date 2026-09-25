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Fall Cruises Aboard Solaris

Fall Cruises Aboard Solaris

Running through 10/31, Join us aboard Solaris this Fall with BRAND NEW offerings such as Tarot & Astrology readings, Twilight Cruises, Leaf Peeping Tours and Cider & Wine Tastings with Rose Hill Farm

Plus all of your favorites like River Gong, Rondout Lighthouse Tours and Historic Lecture Cruises!

As always, every Solaris tour ticket comes with free museum admission so you can make it a full day of learning and exploration

Hudson River Maritime Museum
35
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hudson River Maritime Museum
845-338-0071
info@hrmm.org
http://www.hrmm.org
Hudson River Maritime Museum
50 Rondout Landing
KIngston , New York 12401
845-338-0071
info@hrmm.org
https://www.hrmm.org