Fall Cruises Aboard Solaris
Fall Cruises Aboard Solaris
Running through 10/31, Join us aboard Solaris this Fall with BRAND NEW offerings such as Tarot & Astrology readings, Twilight Cruises, Leaf Peeping Tours and Cider & Wine Tastings with Rose Hill Farm
Plus all of your favorites like River Gong, Rondout Lighthouse Tours and Historic Lecture Cruises!
As always, every Solaris tour ticket comes with free museum admission so you can make it a full day of learning and exploration
Hudson River Maritime Museum
35
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hudson River Maritime Museum
845-338-0071
info@hrmm.org
Hudson River Maritime Museum
50 Rondout LandingKIngston , New York 12401
845-338-0071
info@hrmm.org