FabFitFun Summer in the City Retail Pop Up

FabFitFun is returning to NYC with its highly anticipated retail pop-up at 262 Mott Street. This season will be more interactive than ever!

From June 26–28 (11am-5pm daily), guests can build their own custom FabFitFun box in person, selecting six full-size products from a curated assortment of beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle favorites. Attendees can also enjoy exclusive freebies, giveaways, games, and surprise moments throughout the weekend.