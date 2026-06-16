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FabFitFun Summer in the City Retail Pop Up

FabFitFun Summer in the City Retail Pop Up

FabFitFun is returning to NYC with its highly anticipated retail pop-up at 262 Mott Street. This season will be more interactive than ever!

From June 26–28 (11am-5pm daily), guests can build their own custom FabFitFun box in person, selecting six full-size products from a curated assortment of beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle favorites. Attendees can also enjoy exclusive freebies, giveaways, games, and surprise moments throughout the weekend.

262 Mott Street
44.43 - 87.06
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

FabFitFun
n/a
fabfitfun@dreamday.la
fabfitfun.com
262 Mott Street
262 Mott Street
New York, New York 10012
n/a