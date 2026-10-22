Exploring Calvin and Hobbes Member Exhibition Preview Reception

Join us for the Member Exhibition Preview Reception for the opening of Exploring Calvin and Hobbes.

Be the first to see Exploring Calvin and Hobbes in its entirety! Enjoy light refreshments, learn about the exhibition from the curators, NRM Chief Curator Stephanie Haboush Plunkett, NRM Chief of Curatorial Affairs Russell Lord, and Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum Head Curator Jenny E. Robb, and meet the new NRM Director Dr. Graham C. Boettcher. Members will also have a chance to see George Herriman, Krazy Kat, and the Path to Calvin and Hobbes.

Interested in attending the exhibition preview reception, join as an NRM Member today! Members not only receive invitations to member-only events like this, but they also receive free Museum Admission, free Guided Gallery Tours, free Rockwell Studio Tours, discounts in the Museum Store and online, Terrace Café, and discounts to other programs and events for a full year. Join at the $150 Dual PLUS level and get access to over 1,500 museums across the country with NARM.

Exploring Calvin and Hobbes is made possible in part by Media Sponsor: Berkshire Eagle Media

Image credit: Bill Watterson, Sunday strip, October 24, 1994. Courtesy of The Ohio State University Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum. © Bill Watterson