Exploring Calvin and Hobbes Curatorial Gallery Talk
Exploring Calvin and Hobbes Curatorial Gallery Talk
Join Russell Lord, NRM’s Chief of Curatorial Affairs, for a gallery talk about Bill Watterson’s art and creative process, the history of the comics, and the other cartoonists who inspired Watterson including George Herriman (Krazy Kat) and Charles Schulz (Peanuts).
This program occurs before public opening hours, providing a unique opportunity for reflection and enjoyment of the exhibition.
Limited space: reservations recommended.
Norman Rockwell Museum
10 to 20
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Norman Rockwell Museum
(413) 298-4100
mhotchkiss@nrm.org
Norman Rockwell Museum
9 Glendale Rd., Rte 183Stockbridge, Massachusetts