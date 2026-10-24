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Exploring Calvin and Hobbes Curatorial Gallery Talk

Exploring Calvin and Hobbes Curatorial Gallery Talk

Join Russell Lord, NRM’s Chief of Curatorial Affairs, for a gallery talk about Bill Watterson’s art and creative process, the history of the comics, and the other cartoonists who inspired Watterson including George Herriman (Krazy Kat) and Charles Schulz (Peanuts).

This program occurs before public opening hours, providing a unique opportunity for reflection and enjoyment of the exhibition.

Limited space: reservations recommended.

Norman Rockwell Museum
10 to 20
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Norman Rockwell Museum
(413) 298-4100
mhotchkiss@nrm.org
https://www.nrm.org
Norman Rockwell Museum
9 Glendale Rd., Rte 183
Stockbridge, Massachusetts