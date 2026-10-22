Exploring Bill Watterson’s Calvin and Hobbes: Illustrated Lecture

From 1985 to 1995, Bill Watterson created one of the most celebrated and beloved newspaper comic strips of all time: Calvin and Hobbes. The strip featured the adventures (and misadventures) of 6-year-old Calvin and his trusty companion, Hobbes.

Join exhibition curator, Jenny Robb for a lecture exploring Watterson’s masterful artistry and storytelling, the evolution of the strip, and his place in the history of American newspaper comics. Robb will present exclusive recordings of Watterson discussing the strip and his process and will offer insights into Watterson’s inspirations, including cartoonists George Herriman and Charles M. Schulz, whose work is also view.

Jenny Robb is Head Curator of Comics and Cartoon Art at the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum, which houses the Bill Watterson Collection of more than 3,000 original Calvin and Hobbes daily and Sunday comic strips. In collaboration with Watterson, she curated the exhibition “Exploring Calvin and Hobbes”, which opens at the Norman Rockwell Museum on November 14th.