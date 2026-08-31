Evolving Education: Issues Facing America’s Young Adults and the Educators Who Guide Them
Evolving Education: Issues Facing America’s Young Adults and the Educators Who Guide Them
The Salisbury Forum will present Dr. Miguel Cardona, the 12th United States Secretary of Education, who will discuss the current landscape of education and the challenges facing students and educators, while offering guidance to support student success. Dr. Cordona currently chairs the Connecticut Career Pathways Commission and served as the Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Education.
Housatonic Valley Regional High School
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Salisbury Forum
9179230220
info@salisburyforum.org
Housatonic Valley Regional High School
26 Warren Turnpike Rd.Falls Village, Connecticut 06031
860-824-5123