ENCAUSTIC EVENTS AT THE WSA!! Demos, Talks, and Studio Tours

What Lies Beneath: Pairing Encaustic with Traditional and Innovative Materials with Tracy Casagrande Clancy and Michele Randall: Saturday, October 24th 3:30-4:00PM Meet & Greet, See the Exhibition 4:00-5:30PM Artist Talk

Live and Virtual R&F Painting Demonstration & Art Material Raffle: Saturday, November 7, 2026 | 4:00-6:00PM With Dietlind Vander Schaaf at Woodstock School of Art.

Exhibition Tour & Talk with Exhibiting Artists: Saturday, November 14, 5:00–7:00 PM Organized by IEA Board Member & WSA Artistic Director Heather Caufield at Woodstock School of Art, funded by a Grant by IEA.

Encaustic Panel Discussion: Saturday, December 5, 2026, 4:30PM-6:00PM Panelists: Richard Frumess, Darin Seim, Leslie Giuliani, Joan Ffolliott, and Leslie Yolen Moderators: Regina B Quinn and Nina Doyle Location: Robert H. Angeloch Gallery at Woodstock School of Art.

Encaustic Connect: Studio Demos & Artist Meetup: Saturday, December 12th 5:00-7:00 PM Organized by IEA Board Member & WSA Artistic Director Heather Caufield at Woodstock School of Art, funded by a Grant by IEA.

