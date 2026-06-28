Music fans of all ages can experience an immersive weekend of legendary music, live entertainment and Elvis nostalgia at the Empire State Tribute Festival. Held at Turning Stone Resort Casino, this multi-day festival will feature the Images of the King World Championship Elvis Tribute Artist Contests, a 1988 Comeback Special reimagining The King and the Follow the Yellow Brick Road musical celebration of Elton John. To purchase tickets and secure an All Event Pass, visit TributeFestival.Rocks/EmpireState.

The Empire State Tribute Festival is one of North America’s premier tribute entertainment events. It brings together award-winning performances, tribute artists, and fans for a multi-day celebration of legendary music. Growing out of the long-running Lake George Elvis Festival, the event is now a large-scale entertainment experience honoring some of the most iconic artists and musicians.

