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Empire State Tribute Festival

Empire State Tribute Festival

Music fans of all ages can experience an immersive weekend of legendary music, live entertainment and Elvis nostalgia at the Empire State Tribute Festival. Held at Turning Stone Resort Casino, this multi-day festival will feature the Images of the King World Championship Elvis Tribute Artist Contests, a 1988 Comeback Special reimagining The King and the Follow the Yellow Brick Road musical celebration of Elton John. To purchase tickets and secure an All Event Pass, visit TributeFestival.Rocks/EmpireState.

The Empire State Tribute Festival is one of North America’s premier tribute entertainment events. It brings together award-winning performances, tribute artists, and fans for a multi-day celebration of legendary music. Growing out of the long-running Lake George Elvis Festival, the event is now a large-scale entertainment experience honoring some of the most iconic artists and musicians.

Turning Stone Resort Casino
35
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Aug 02, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tribute Promotions
1.888.406.5885
TributeFestival.Rocks/EmpireState
Turning Stone Resort Casino
5218 Patrick Rd
Verona, New York 13478
(315) 361-7469
https://www.TurningStone.com