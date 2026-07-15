Join acclaimed violinist and composer Dr. Edward W. Hardy for a genre-defying solo performance before the July 23 performance of OTHELLO, The Classical Theatre of Harlem's powerful new production in Marcus Garvey Park. Blending classical masterpieces, original works, and reimagined pop favorites, Hardy offers an electrifying pre-show experience from 7:00 to 8:00 PM. Come early, explore the park's pop-up markets, and stay for the 8:30 PM performance of OTHELLO, Shakespeare's searing tragedy of love, jealousy, power, and betrayal, performed live in Harlem. For more information about OTHELLO and The Classical Theatre of Harlem's Uptown Shakespeare in the Park, visit cthnyc.org.

About The Artist

Praised for 'composing the omnipresent music and playing the violin superbly' (The New York Times), composer, violinist, and actor Dr. Edward W. Hardy bridges classical, contemporary, and Black musical traditions. Known for his acclaimed score for the Obie Award-winning "The Woodsman" and his work as composer, actor/violinist in Anna Deavere Smith's "Basil Biggs," he has performed at Carnegie Hall 33 times and appeared at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, the Met Gala, and New York Fashion Week. A DownBeat Award winner with one album, eight singles, and a growing catalog of genre-spanning compositions, Hardy continues shaping contemporary violin performance through storytelling and cultural reflection.