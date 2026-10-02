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Dust Bowl Faeries Album Release Celebration

Dust Bowl Faeries Album Release Celebration

Celebrate the release of the Dust Bowl Faeries album OH DREAD! & the band's new music video FLORESCENT HALLOWEEN. Enjoy a magical evening of freak-folk music with craft drinks and a bar menu available via the venue plus special musical guests UPHOLSTERY from Philly. Oh Dread! shirts & CD's will be available at the show. DUST BOWL FAERIES (full band!) perform a faerie-tale fusion of gothic folk and dark cabaret music, infused with a dose of witchcraft and a dusting of woodland magic. Singing saw, accordion, guitars and percussion combine to create the Dust Bowl Faeries otherworldly sound. Free Show! 

Union St Brewing Co
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dust Bowl Faeries
www.dustbowlfaeries.com

Artist Group Info

Dust Bowl Faeries
dustbowlfaeries@gmail.com
www.dustbowlfaeries.com
Union St Brewing Co
716 Union St.
Hudosn , New York 12534
https://www.unionstreetbrewing.com/