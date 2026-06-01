Dual Identities: Living in Meier’s Shadow with Arthur M. Horwitz

After discovering an iconic Holocaust image of a terrified boy tucked inside his mother’s wallet, Arthur Horwitz is saddled with the responsibility of living two lives: his own and the one his mother’s little brother Meier, murdered in the Holocaust, never had. Dual Identities: Living in Meier’s Shadow, is an insightful look at the impact of intergenerational trauma and the path to coping, healing, reconciliation, and remembrance.

Arthur M. Horwitz is a journalist and civic leader who served as publisher and executive editor of the Detroit Jewish News for more than thirty years. A former paperboy, copyboy, reporter, and bureau chief for New Haven’s daily newspapers, Arthur is a graduate of the University of Connecticut and the Yale School of Management.