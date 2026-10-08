Drawing Class: Monster Mash with Dave Globerson

Monsters are the ultimate playground for imagination. There is virtually no pressure when drawing a monster compared to drawing a realistic portrait. Monsters are abstractions of elements that already exist in nature, mashed together by the whims of our own creativity.

In this interactive two-hour workshop, students will learn the fundamentals of creature design and build their own original monsters. Through a blend of visual instruction and quick sketching exercises, participants will explore how to take different aspects from nature and apply them to their own creations. There are no mistakes in monster-making: a creature can be absurd, abstract, terrifying, or beautiful. All ages and abilities are welcome.

Dave Globerson is an award-winning illustrator, painter, and educator whose work bridges traditional and digital media. A graduate of the Hartford Art School, he has spent over a decade creating custom commissioned artwork from his home studio. Working in watercolor, acrylic, ink, and digital media, Dave explores a wide range of subjects and styles, from expressive pet portraits to imaginative creature design.