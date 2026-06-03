Doubles Hike on the Eve of the Full Moon at North South Lake

From a mountain vista, enjoy the sun set and then turn around and watch the full moon rise. Hike to Sunset Rock (for the sunset) and then Lookout Rock or Artist’s Rock (for the moonrise). The sun will set at 8:37 PM and the moon will rise at 8:56 PM. The hike will begin in the North South Lake eastern parking lot by the beach around 7 PM. Please arrive 15 minutes before 7.

Hike Leader: Ryan Penny (Camp Catskill)

Difficulty: Moderate (2.5 miles with some rock scrambles)

Space is limited. To register, email mthsdirector@mths.org or call 518-589-6657.