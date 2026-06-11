Dine Out for a Cause with HVA at The White Hart

Indulge in a delectable dinner while relaxing on the village green of historic Salisbury, Connecticut, on June 25, and you’ll also be supporting critical environmental projects in the Litchfield Hills! Whether you order the scrumptious Buttermilk Brined Pork Chop, Rigatoni with goat gouda, or a craft cocktail at the iconic White Hart, your evening will help HVA’s nearby efforts to enhance water quality and protect open spaces for generations to come. We hope to see you there!

The only conservation organization dedicated to the entire tri-state Housatonic River watershed, the Housatonic Valley Association acts to protect the natural character and environmental health of the region, from the Berkshires to Long Island Sound, through river restoration projects, land conservation, and educational programs. Learn more at hvatoday.org.