Dine Out for a Cause with HVA at The Lantern Inn

Is there anything better than enjoying a wood fired pizza, lobster roll, or burger while supporting your local waters and ecosystems? Join the Housatonic Valley Association for a Dine Out for a Cause fundraiser, hosted by The Lantern Inn in Wassaic, NY, on June 5! A portion of the proceeds from this fun and delicious evening will go toward HVA's conservation work in eastern New York and beyond.

The only conservation organization dedicated to the entire tri-state Housatonic River watershed, the Housatonic Valley Association acts to protect the natural character and environmental health of the region, from the Berkshires to Long Island Sound, through river restoration projects, land protection, and educational programs. Learn more at hvatoday.org.