© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dine Out for a Cause with HVA at The Lantern Inn

Dine Out for a Cause with HVA at The Lantern Inn

Is there anything better than enjoying a wood fired pizza, lobster roll, or burger while supporting your local waters and ecosystems? Join the Housatonic Valley Association for a Dine Out for a Cause fundraiser, hosted by The Lantern Inn in Wassaic, NY, on June 5! A portion of the proceeds from this fun and delicious evening will go toward HVA's conservation work in eastern New York and beyond.

The only conservation organization dedicated to the entire tri-state Housatonic River watershed, the Housatonic Valley Association acts to protect the natural character and environmental health of the region, from the Berkshires to Long Island Sound, through river restoration projects, land protection, and educational programs. Learn more at hvatoday.org.

The Lantern Inn
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Housatonic Valley Association
4132987024
adixon@hvatoday.org
www.hvatoday.org

Artist Group Info

larabeckius@gmail.com
The Lantern Inn
10 Main St
Wassaic, New York 12592
(845) 373-8389
https://wassaiclanterninn.com/