© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WQQQ, 103.3 FM Sharon, Connecticut, will be off air from 6/12 - 6/18 from 8am to 8pm for tower work.

Dine Out for a Cause with HVA at DaCapo of Litchfield

Dine Out for a Cause with HVA at DaCapo of Litchfield

Enjoy a delicious Italian dinner while supporting a good cause on Tuesday, June 23! Join HVA at DaCapo of Litchfield and enjoy classics from Lasagna and Branzino to one of their mouthwatering brick oven pizzas while supporting land conservation, river restoration, and environmental education work in western CT and beyond. See you there!

The only conservation organization dedicated to the entire tri-state Housatonic River watershed, the Housatonic Valley Association acts to protect the natural character and environmental health of the region, from the Berkshires to Long Island Sound, through river restoration projects, land conservation, and educational programs. Learn more at hvatoday.org.

DaCapo of Litchfield
05:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Housatonic Valley Association
4132987024
adixon@hvatoday.org
www.hvatoday.org

Artist Group Info

larabeckius@gmail.com
DaCapo of Litchfield
625 Torrington Rd
Litchfield, Connecticut 06759
(860) 482-6246
https://dacapolitchfield.com/