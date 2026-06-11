Dine Out for a Cause with HVA at DaCapo of Litchfield
Dine Out for a Cause with HVA at DaCapo of Litchfield
Enjoy a delicious Italian dinner while supporting a good cause on Tuesday, June 23! Join HVA at DaCapo of Litchfield and enjoy classics from Lasagna and Branzino to one of their mouthwatering brick oven pizzas while supporting land conservation, river restoration, and environmental education work in western CT and beyond. See you there!
The only conservation organization dedicated to the entire tri-state Housatonic River watershed, the Housatonic Valley Association acts to protect the natural character and environmental health of the region, from the Berkshires to Long Island Sound, through river restoration projects, land conservation, and educational programs. Learn more at hvatoday.org.
DaCapo of Litchfield
05:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Housatonic Valley Association
4132987024
adixon@hvatoday.org
Artist Group Info
larabeckius@gmail.com
DaCapo of Litchfield
625 Torrington RdLitchfield, Connecticut 06759
(860) 482-6246