Dine Out for a Cause with HVA at Black Rabbit

Daily specials compliment a menu of summer staples at Black Rabbit Bar & Grille in Lakeville, CT, and on June 11, indulging in a delicious dinner will also support the natural scenes and ecosystems you love in western Connecticut. Join the Housatonic Valley Association at Black Rabbit from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. for a Dine Out for a Cause fundraiser and enjoy an Ultimate Arugula salad, Ahi Tuna appetizer, Grilled Ribeye Pork Chop, or other delicious option while contributing to a good cause!

The only conservation organization dedicated to the entire tri-state Housatonic River watershed, the Housatonic Valley Association acts to protect the natural character and environmental health of the region, from the Berkshires to Long Island Sound, through river restoration projects, land conservation, and educational programs. Learn more at hvatoday.org.